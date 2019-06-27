Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Song Hye-kyo, Song Joong-ki taking legal steps for divorce

All Headlines 09:37 June 27, 2019

SEOUL, June 27 (Yonhap) -- Top-profile Korean star couple Song Hye-kyo and Song Joong-ki are taking legal steps to part ways, two years after their much-celebrated marriage, the latter's management agency said Thursday.

A law firm representing the actor Song Joong-ki filed for court mediation for his divorce from the actress Song Hye-kyo with the Seoul Family Court on Wednesday.

"I decided to start a court mediation procedure for my divorce from Song Hye-kyo," the actor said through his management agency, Blossom Entertainment.

"I am sorry to give the bad news to those who love and support me," he said.

