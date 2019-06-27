Sales of derivatives-tied securities fall 18 pct in Q1
SEOUL, June 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's sales of derivatives-linked securities declined 17.7 percent on year in the first quarter of this year, as the stock market's volatility eased, data showed Thursday.
The combined value of equity-linked securities (ELS) and derivatives-linked securities (DLS) issued in the January-March period came to 26.1 trillion won (US$22.5 billion), down 5.6 trillion won from a year ago, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service.
The products are structured to track the performance of underlying assets, not guarantee the principle, as investors prefer instruments that promise higher yields.
The issuance of ELS products fell 15.4 percent on year to 19.8 trillion won in the first quarter.
ELS refers to hybrid debt securities whose returns are determined by the performance of underlying equities. ELS products track benchmark stock indexes, including the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) 200.
Sales of DLS instruments, which track interest rates, currency values and other underlying assets, dropped 24.1 percent on year to 6.3 trillion won in the first quarter.
The outstanding value of ELS products reached 74.4 trillion won as of the end of March, up 2.1 percent from a year ago, with the amount for DLS vehicles rising 1 percent to 39.3 trillion won.
