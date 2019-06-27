(Yonhap Forum) Peace forum offers chance to explore solution for Korean Peninsula issues: Yonhap CEO
By Kim Seung-yeon
SEOUL, June 27 (Yonhap) -- An annual peace forum hosted by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday will serve as a chance to assess the current situation on the Korean Peninsula and explore solutions, Yonhap CEO and President Cho Sung-boo said.
"I believe that this symposium will be of great help in accurately assessing the situation on the Korean Peninsula and finding a solution to resolve difficulties amid the breathtaking summit diplomacy surrounding the peninsula and Northeast Asia," Cho said in the opening speech at the 5th Yonhap News Symposium on Korean Peace.
Yonhap News, South Korea's key newswire, and the Ministry of Unification jointly organized the annual peace forum as part of efforts to cast light on the peace process amid stalled talks on North Korea's denuclearization.
The forum comes at an important time for the region as hopes are growing for a resumption of dialogue between the United States and North Korea over the North's nuclear and weapons programs.
The recent exchange of goodwill letters between U.S. President Donald Trump and the North's leader, Kim Jong-un, has boosted expectations. Dialogue has been deadlocked after the second Trump-Kim summit in Hanoi ended without a deal.
"There is growing interest in whether there will be a breakthrough. ... And listening to views of the world's leading news agencies is very meaningful in that it offers a glimpse of the international community's awareness and efforts for peace and denuclearization on the Korean peninsula," Cho said.
This year's forum includes a panel discussion on the North's denuclearization and the peace process, involving of editors from other global news agencies -- Agence France-Presse, the Associated Press, Kyodo, Reuters, Tass and Xinhua -- who are in charge of North Korea news coverage.
Major diplomatic events set for later this week are adding to the anticipation for a positive turning point in the nuclear negotiations.
President Moon Jae-in is set to attend the Group of 20 leaders' summit in Osaka on Friday and Saturday, at which he will meet the Chinese and Russian presidents for bilateral talks. Back in Seoul on the weekend, Moon will host Trump, who will be paying a two-day visit here.
Cho expressed thanks to the participants at the forum, noting that the passion and valued opinions of experts from various fields will be "a powerful driver" for opening up a new era of peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula and in Northeast Asia.
"Yonhap News will continue its efforts to develop the forum further into an international-scale event by inviting renowned scholars and media professionals from abroad based on our unique network built with partner companies around the world," he added.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Seoul to be illuminated in violet to celebrate BTS' home performance
-
2
(URGENT) Kim, Xi hold summit talks in Pyongyang: Xinhua
-
3
(5th LD) Kim, Xi hold summit talks in Pyongyang
-
4
(News Focus) Denial of entry casts shadow over BTS' much-celebrated home concerts
-
5
S. Korea to discuss digital tax administration with Latin American countries
-
1
Seoul to be illuminated in violet to celebrate BTS' home performance
-
2
S. Korean policy lender opens US$2 bln credit line to PetroVietnam
-
3
(6th LD) Kim, Xi hold summit talks in Pyongyang
-
4
(7th LD) Kim voices desire to continue talks to resolve nuke issue
-
5
(2nd LD) Moon replaces top presidential secretaries for policy, economic affairs
-
1
Song Hye-kyo, Song Joong-ki taking legal steps for divorce
-
2
Moon: N. Korea-U.S. in dialogue on 3rd summit, peace process making steady progress
-
3
Moon: Two Koreas may exchange military information, observe each other's drills
-
4
(2nd LD) Song Hye-kyo, Song Joong-ki taking legal steps for divorce
-
5
(LEAD) Song Hye-kyo, Song Joong-ki taking legal steps for divorce