Strengthened protection measures in store against unfair biz practices
SEJONG, June 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's antitrust regulator said Thursday that it will allow consumers to seek punitive damages against companies for price-fixing in a move to better protect consumers.
The Fair Trade Commission said that a revised law would also grant subcontractors the ability to seek punitive damages against principal contractors for taking measures in retaliation for subcontractors' tip-offs to the commission over principal contractors' unfair business practices.
Under the revised law set to take effect next month, alleged victims can seek punitive damages of up to three times their actual losses incurred by unfair business practices.
The move is the latest in a series of measures to rein in unfair business practices by big companies.
Some South Korean large business groups have been under fire for abusing their market dominance and exerting undue pressure on subcontractors and smaller firms.
South Korea has been trying to level the playing field for small and medium-sized companies in a country where family-controlled conglomerates have dominated the economy for decades.
