Dreams of multiple titles evaporated, Jeonbuk, Ulsan shift focus to winning K League crown
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, June 27 (Yonhap) -- Both football clubs were trying to win multiple titles this season, but Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors and Ulsan Hyundai had their dreams dashed in front of disappointed home fans Wednesday.
They now have one thing left to play for in 2019: winning the K League 1 title as the champions of South Korean pro football.
They were the only two K League 1 clubs to make it to the knockout stage of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League this year. They won their respective groups to cruise into the round of 16 and they were well positioned to march into the final eight.
Ulsan defeated Urawa Red Diamonds 2-1 in the first leg of the round of 16 last week in Saitama, Japan, and could afford to lose 1-0 and still advance to the quarterfinals on away goals. Instead, they lost 3-0 Wednesday at Munsu Football Stadium in Ulsan, 400 kilometers southeast of Seoul, after playing frustratingly passive football.
Jeonbuk had a 1-1 draw against Shanghai in China a week ago. A scoreless draw would have sent them through to the quarters on away goals. Unlike Ulsan, Jeonbuk didn't sit back trying to settle for a draw and opened the scoring in the 27th minute on Kim Shin-wook's volley.
They failed to hold on, as Hulk netted the equalizer in the 80th minute and set up extra time. The 30 additional minutes solved nothing, but Shanghai prevailed 5-3 on penalties after Jeonbuk's first kicker, Lee Dong-gook, was denied by Yan Junling.
Jeonbuk went through a coaching change during the offseason, as former Jose Mourinho acolyte Jose Morais took over from Choi Kang-hee, but the roster remained as deep and talented as ever. In his inaugural press conference in January, Morais declared that his objective was to lead Jeonbuk to three major titles this season: the K League 1, the FA Cup and the AFC Champions League. No South Korean club had pulled off the "treble," and it won't happen this year.
Jeonbuk, the two-time defending K League 1 champs, lost the treble bid in April, when they were upset by FC Anyang of the second-tier K League 2 by a score of 1-0 in the round of 32 at the FA Cup.
The "double" bid of winning the K League and the AFC crowns was still alive. Jeonbuk have won the K League 1 six times, the FA Cup twice and the AFC Champions League twice, but have never managed to claim two titles in the same year.
Jeonbuk were about 10 minutes away from advancing to the AFC quarters for the ninth time, more than any other club in the competition history. They seemed to have some luck on their side, too, as Shanghai's Brazilian forward Hulk hit the woodwork three times.
But in the shootout, after Lee's missed opportunity, Song Beom-keun couldn't stop any of Shanghai's five kickers.
Jeonbuk's assistant coach Kim Sang-sik, who managed the extra time and shootout after Morais was ejected late in the second half for arguing with the referee, said this was a match Jeonbuk shouldn't have lost.
"I feel terrible for our players because they did the best they could," Kim said. "Losing early in the FA Cup was disappointing, but this one stings more. We'll have to concentrate on winning our third straight K League 1 title."
Last season, they were barely challenged and clinched the title with six matches to spare, before finishing 21 points ahead of the runners-up, Gyeongnam FC. This year has been a vastly different story, as Jeonbuk are in for a dogfight against Ulsan and FC Seoul at the top.
Jeonbuk and FC Seoul are tied at 37 points, but Jeonbuk have the edge in the first tiebreaker, goals scored, at 33-28. Ulsan have 36 points but have played one less match.
Ulsan postponed their scheduled K League 1 match last Saturday so that they could rest some players for the AFC Champions League tilt against Urawa. But those fresh legs mustered little in the way of offense, as Ulsan tried to protect their 2-1 aggregate lead and failed miserably.
For the second consecutive tournament, Ulsan squandered an advantage from the first leg in the round of 16. In 2018, they beat K League 1 rivals Suwon Samsung Bluewings 1-0 in the opening leg, but then lost the second leg 3-0.
Ulsan head coach Kim Do-hoon said the early knockout exit is entirely on him.
"We were here representing the K League, and I want to apologize to our fans for dropping this one at home," Kim said. "I have confidence that our players will bounce back from this and play well in the K League. I'll make sure we keep moving forward."
Ulsan's last K League 1 title came in 2005. They had been in the FA Cup final in each of the past two years, winning it all in 2017 and finishing second in 2018. This year, like Jeonbuk, Ulsan lost in the round of 32, falling to a third-division club Daejeon Korail 2-0.
There's little time for Ulsan to wallow in self-pity. They have a crucial K League 1 showdown against FC Seoul in the nation's capital on Sunday, a chance for Ulsan to move back into first place.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
