Standard Chartered Bank Korea sells 500 bln won worth of covered bonds
SEOUL, June 27 (Yonhap) -- Standard Chartered Bank Korea Ltd., the local unit of Britain-based banking giant Standard Chartered PLC., said Thursday it has raised 500 billion won (US$432.5 million) via an issuance of won-denominated covered bonds.
The debt offering will help Standard Chartered Bank Korea secure a stable cash flow, the bank said in a statement. Covered bonds are a type of debt securities that are backed by a separate group of assets.
The bonds, which have a maturity of five years, carry a yield of 1.66 percent, according to the statement.
In the first quarter of this year, Standard Chartered Bank Korea saw its net profit drop 12.5 percent on year to 10.9 billion won.
The decline came as the bank reported a poor performance in its wealth management business.
