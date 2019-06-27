Daewoo Shipbuilding wins crude carrier deal from Oman
SEOUL, June 27 (Yonhap) -- Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., a major South Korean shipyard, said Thursday it has secured an order to build a very large crude carrier (VLCC) for an Omani shipper.
Under the deal with Oman Shipping Company (OSC), Daewoo Shipbuilding will deliver the 300,000 ton-vessel by the first quarter of 2021, the shipbuilder said in a statement. The company didn't provide the value of the contract.
According to data from Clarksons Research, Daewoo Shipbuilding has secured seven of 11 VLCC orders placed this year. Last year, the company bagged 16 VLCC orders, the most among global shipbuilders.
With the latest order, Daewoo Shipbuilding said it has achieved 33 percent, or US$2.78 billion, of this year's annual target of $8.37 billion worth of orders, it said.


