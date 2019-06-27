ICT sector jobs up for 17th straight month in May
SEOUL, June 27 (Yonhap) -- The number of jobs in information and communication technology businesses grew for the 17th straight month in May as the sector expanded its economic presence, data showed Thursday.
The total number of people employed in the ICT segment, which includes various software-related businesses, publishing and broadcasting, grew by 19,000, or 2.3 percent, from a year earlier to 854,000 last month, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Science and ICT.
In the first five months of the year, the sector employed 870,000 people, up from the monthly average of 837,000 for 2018.
"Starting in 2017, the slowdown in the economy affected employment in many industrial sectors, but ICT, along with health care and social services, managed to hire more people," the ministry said.
The sector accounted for just 5.2 percent of the 14 million people working in various industries in the country but contributed more to employment than others, it said.
The ministry forecast that the industry will likely continue to grow going forward as more opportunities are being created with the expansion of 5G communication network systems and the growth of artificial intelligence, virtual reality and Internet of Things.
