Hyosung signs MOU with Saudi Aramco on carbon fibers
SEOUL, June 27 (Yonhap) -- Hyosung Group, a textile conglomerate in South Korea, said Thursday it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Saudi Aramco, the world's largest oil company, to cooperate on carbon fiber technology.
Under the deal, the two sides will review their plan to build a carbon fiber manufacturing facility in Saudi Arabia, and also collaborate on research and development activities on carbon fiber technology.
Hyosung is one of the leading producers of carbon fibers, operating a 2,000-ton-capacity plant in South Korea. The two sides also agreed to work together on chemicals and electric power systems, as well as other areas.
Hyosung's MOU with Saudia Aramco is the latest in a series of similar deals between South Korean firms and Aramco that were made on the occasion of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's visit to Seoul on Wednesday.
The Saudi state-run company signed deals with top shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. to establish a joint venture for engine manufacturing and other facilities in Saudi Arabia, and Daelim Industrial Co., a major construction company, to collaborate on petrochemical projects.
