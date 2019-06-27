Far-right party mulls removing its protest tents during Trump's visit to S. Korea
SEOUL, June 27 (Yonhap) -- A far-right opposition party said Thursday it will consider removing protest tents set up at a public plaza in central Seoul during U.S. President Donald Trump's visit to South Korea over the weekend.
The Our Republican Party has illegally set up tents on Gwanghwamun Square to call for the release of the arrested former President Park Geun-hye, pitting itself against the city government, which has ordered the removal.
Trump will visit South Korea on Saturday and Sunday after attending the summit of the Group of 20 countries (G-20) in Osaka.
"We think it appears to be right for us to voluntarily remove the tents during Trump's visit (when taking into account security concerns)," Rep. Hong Moon-jong, co-head of the party, told a radio program.
"We plan to make a decision over whether to remove them. Then, we will take corresponding actions," he added.
When asked whether the party will erect the tents again after Trump's trip, Hong said the party will likely stick to the move until their demand for a probe into the deaths of supporters of Park during 2017 rallies is accepted.
The far-right party was established in July 2017 by supporters of ex-President Park, who was ousted from office in March of that year over a corruption scandal.
The party is staging tent protests to call for Park's release and a thorough probe into the deaths of five protesters during outdoor rallies in 2017 against the impeachment of the former president.
The Seoul metropolitan government on Tuesday tore down the tents that the party, formerly the Korean Patriots Party, have placed since May, describing them as an illegal facility.
But the party reinstalled bigger and more tents immediately, threatening to take a legal action against the city government for what it claims violence against party members during the removal process.
The city government gave a deadline for voluntary removal to the party by 6 p.m. on Thursday.
It also asked police to provide support for its move to block the reinstallment of illegal tents. If the request is accepted, police will patrol around the square and prevent party members from moving stuff needed to set up the tents on the square again.
Meanwhile, security vigilance near Gwanghwamun Square is likely to rise as anti-U.S. civic groups are planning or have staged rallies there ahead of Trump's visit.
A South Korean man was arrested Tuesday for crashing his car carrying cans of butane gas into the front gate of the U.S. Embassy.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Seoul to be illuminated in violet to celebrate BTS' home performance
-
2
(URGENT) Kim, Xi hold summit talks in Pyongyang: Xinhua
-
3
EXO's Baekhyun to release 1st solo album 'City Lights'
-
4
(5th LD) Kim, Xi hold summit talks in Pyongyang
-
5
(News Focus) Denial of entry casts shadow over BTS' much-celebrated home concerts
-
1
Seoul to be illuminated in violet to celebrate BTS' home performance
-
2
S. Korean policy lender opens US$2 bln credit line to PetroVietnam
-
3
(4th LD) Xi arrives in Pyongyang for summit with Kim
-
4
(6th LD) Kim, Xi hold summit talks in Pyongyang
-
5
(7th LD) Kim voices desire to continue talks to resolve nuke issue
-
1
Song Hye-kyo, Song Joong-ki taking legal steps for divorce
-
2
Moon: N. Korea-U.S. in dialogue on 3rd summit, peace process making steady progress
-
3
Moon: Two Koreas may exchange military information, observe each other's drills
-
4
(2nd LD) Song Hye-kyo, Song Joong-ki taking legal steps for divorce
-
5
(LEAD) Trump says he may speak to Kim in 'different form' on Asia trip