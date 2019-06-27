Korean victims of wartime forced labor win another compensation suit against Japan's Mitsubishi
SEOUL, June 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korean victims of wartime forced labor in Japan won another compensation lawsuit against a Japanese company on Thursday.
The Seoul High Court upheld a lower court ruling ordering Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. to pay compensation of 90 million won (US$77,860) to each of the families of 14 victims of forced labor in Japan in the early 1940s.
The same appellate court made a similar ruling the previous day, ordering Japan's Nippon Steel Corp. to pay compensation of 100 million won each to seven South Koreans victimized by wartime forced labor and unpaid work.
The court's successive rulings also are in accordance with the South Korean Supreme Court's similar rulings against the two Japanese companies last fall.
The 14 victims of forced labor by Mitsubishi started their compensation suit in 2013 demanding individual compensation of 100 million won. A Seoul district court ruled in their favor in 2016, saying Mitsubishi had actively participated in the colonial Japanese government's policy of mobilizing labor from Korea.
One of the plaintiffs, surnamed Hong, who died recently, was forcibly taken to an armaments factory run by Mitsubishi in Hiroshima in September 1944 before returning home in August 1945 with an atomic bombing-caused injury.
Last November, the Supreme Court upheld two rulings -- one that ordered Mitsubishi to award 100 million won to 120 million won each to five women, including 87-year-old Yang Geum-duk and a victim's family member, and another that ordered the company to pay 80 million won each to six other forced labor victims.
But the Japanese companies have not accepted the South Korean court rulings, escalating bilateral diplomatic conflict between Seoul and Tokyo.
Korea was under Japan's brutal colonial rule from 1910-45. South Korea says Japanese leaders and companies do not sincerely repent for the country's past wrongdoings and refuse to take full legal responsibility. Japan claims all reparation issues were settled in the 1965 treaty that normalized their diplomatic ties.
Korean victims and their lawyers are now seeking to seize assets of the Japanese defendants. The Moon Jae-in government recently proposed forming a joint compensation fund between South Korean and Japanese companies, but the Japanese government immediately rejected the proposal.
