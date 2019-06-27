Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Process to sell Asiana Airlines to begin next month

All Headlines 13:39 June 27, 2019

SEOUL, June 27 (Yonhap) -- Kumho Asiana Group, a South Korean airline-to-petrochemical conglomerate, said Thursday it will begin the process to sell its airline unit next month as part of its broad restructuring efforts.

At a shareholders meeting, Han Chang-soo, president and chief executive of Asiana Airlines Inc., said, "As the due diligence (being conducted by Ernst & Young accounting firm) is going smoothly as planned, the group will give the public bidding notice (for Asiana) next month."

The news gave a boost to Kumho Asiana affiliates. Asiana Airlines rose 2.9 percent to 5,640 won (US$4.87) and Kumho Industrial Co. climbed 4 percent to 14,250 won, outperforming the broader KOSPI's 0.8 percent gain as of 1:00 p.m.

Conglomerates, such as SK, CJ, Hanwha and Aekyung, have been mentioned as potential bidders for the country's second-biggest full-service carrier after Korean Air Lines Co., though they have denied the rumors.

Early this month, Korean Air Chairman Cho Won-tae said the company "is looking at the deal."

The 33.5 percent stake in Asiana up for sale is held by Kumho Industrial Co., a construction unit of the group.

In 2018, Asiana Airlines and its main creditor, the Korea Development Bank, signed a deal that required the carrier to secure liquidity through sales of non-core assets, and the issuance of convertible and perpetual bonds.

Last year, Asiana Airlines swung to a net loss of 10.4 billion won from a net profit of 248 billion won a year earlier due to currency-related losses and increased jet fuel costs. It owes financial institutions 3.2 trillion won in short-term obligations, with some 1.2 trillion won of loans maturing this year.

