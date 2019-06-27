(Yonhap Forum) Minister hopes G-20 meeting, Moon-Trump summit will help resume nuclear talks
By Koh Byung-joon
SEOUL, June 27 (Yonhap) -- Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul said Thursday that South Korea will work hard to turn the upcoming series of bilateral and multilateral summit talks that President Moon Jae-in will hold into a chance to help resume stalled denuclearization talks between the United States and North Korea.
Moon plans to leave for Osaka, Japan, later in the day to attend a Group of 20 summit meeting, where he is to hold a series of bilateral summits with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and other leaders. He is also set to meet U.S. President Donald Trump after returning to Seoul over the weekend.
"We will do our best to turn the G-20 summit, as well as other bilateral and multilateral summit talks on its sidelines, which will soon be followed by a summit between Korea and the U.S., into a chance to help resume North Korea-U.S. talks and consolidate peace on the Korean Peninsula," Kim said in his keynote speech at the 5th Yonhap News Symposium on Korean Peace.
Kim also said that the recent exchange of personal letters between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Trump could serve as a breakthrough that will lend momentum for peace and the denuclearization process on the peninsula.
He vowed that the South Korean government will closely cooperate and communicate with the U.S. and North Korea to help them find common ground and produce solutions to the nuclear standoff.
South Korea has been trying to mediate the resumption of the stalled denuclearization talks between Pyongyang and Washington and repeated offers to hold summit talks with North Korea.
The North, however, has yet to respond to the dialogue offer. Earlier in the day, a senior North Korean official dealing with North American affairs said in a statement that South Korea should stay out of such bilateral issues between the North and the U.S. as whether to resume their nuclear talks.
North Korea has not been responsive either to Seoul's calls for cross-border cooperative projects in recent months, apparently affected by a lack of progress in its denuclearization talks with Washington.
The minister emphasized that economic cooperation between the two Koreas based on peace will help all the people on the peninsula prosper and also create a virtuous circle that leads to a further consolidation of peace.
He cited a now-shuttered industrial park in the North's border town of Kaesong and a tour program to Mount Kumgang on the communist state's east coast as examples of cross-border projects that benefited the two Koreas.
Washington, however, is opposed to such full-blown economic cooperation on worries that it could hurt the global sanctions regime at a time when little progress has been made in denuclearization talks.
"Necessary conditions should be prepared for South and North Korea to advance and develop their economic cooperation," the minister said, apparently referring to restrictions from global sanctions. "South and North Korea should work with a single mind (to create such conditions)."
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Seoul to be illuminated in violet to celebrate BTS' home performance
-
2
(URGENT) Kim, Xi hold summit talks in Pyongyang: Xinhua
-
3
(5th LD) Kim, Xi hold summit talks in Pyongyang
-
4
(News Focus) Denial of entry casts shadow over BTS' much-celebrated home concerts
-
5
S. Korea to discuss digital tax administration with Latin American countries
-
1
Seoul to be illuminated in violet to celebrate BTS' home performance
-
2
S. Korean policy lender opens US$2 bln credit line to PetroVietnam
-
3
(6th LD) Kim, Xi hold summit talks in Pyongyang
-
4
(7th LD) Kim voices desire to continue talks to resolve nuke issue
-
5
(2nd LD) Moon replaces top presidential secretaries for policy, economic affairs
-
1
Song Hye-kyo, Song Joong-ki taking legal steps for divorce
-
2
Moon: N. Korea-U.S. in dialogue on 3rd summit, peace process making steady progress
-
3
Moon: Two Koreas may exchange military information, observe each other's drills
-
4
(2nd LD) Song Hye-kyo, Song Joong-ki taking legal steps for divorce
-
5
(LEAD) Song Hye-kyo, Song Joong-ki taking legal steps for divorce