Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.
----------------
Yongbyon removal is 'entrance' to 'irreversible' denuclearization: Cheong Wa Dae
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in believes that dismantling North Korea's Yongbyon nuclear complex is the "entrance" to an "irreversible" denuclearization stage, his office said Thursday.
Cheong Wa Dae stressed that he does not view the removal of the Yongbyon facilities, the heart of the North's nuclear program, itself as irreversible denuclearization.
----------------
N.K. says U.S. should come up with new proposal if it wants to resume nuclear talks
SEOUL -- North Korea said Thursday the United States should come up with a new proposal if it truly wants to resume denuclearization negotiations, warning that time is not sufficient to produce results before its earlier imposed end-of-the-year deadline.
Kwon Jong-gun, director general of the North Korean foreign ministry's American affairs department, made the remark in a statement carried by the official Korean Central News Agency, saying the stalled nuclear talks won't resume automatically just because the U.S. calls repeatedly for it.
----------------
N.K. propaganda outlet slams Moon for 'blaming' Pyongyang over deadlock in nuclear talks
SEOUL -- A North Korean propaganda outlet on Thursday criticized President Moon Jae-in over his remarks during a recent Northern Europe trip, accusing him of misleading the public as if the North is to blame for the current deadlock in denuclearization negotiations with the United States.
Addressing the Swedish parliament earlier this month, Moon said that Pyongyang should prove its nuclear-free Korea commitment with action in order to gain the trust of the international community.
----------------
(LEAD) U.S. nuke envoy Biegun set to visit S. Korea ahead of Trump's trip
SEOUL -- U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun was set to visit South Korea on Thursday ahead of President Donald Trump's trip to the Asian ally aimed at exploring ways to bring North Korea back to the dialogue table.
On Friday, Biegun is expected to meet his South Korean counterpart, Lee Do-hoon, to discuss the nuclear issue and the North Korea portion of the agenda for Sunday's summit between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Trump.
----------------
(LEAD) Trump says he may speak to Kim in 'different form' on Asia trip
WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday he will not be meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on his trip to Asia this week but may speak to him "in a different form."
Trump made the remarks as he left the White House for Osaka, Japan, where he will attend the Group of 20 summit before traveling to South Korea on Saturday.
----------------
Moon to hold talks with Xi, Putin in Osaka
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in will relaunch his bilateral and multilateral summit diplomacy this week as he takes part in a Group of 20 (G-20) summit in Japan amid strenuous efforts to help Washington-Pyongyang talks resume at an early date.
He plans to leave for Osaka, the G-20 venue, on Thursday afternoon. Soon after arrival, he will hold bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, according to Cheong Wa Dae, the presidential office here.
----------------
(Yonhap Forum) Yonhap News to hold annual peace forum
SEOUL -- Yonhap News Agency was set to hold an annual forum in Seoul on Thursday to explore viable paths to a lasting peace on the peninsula amid renewed hopes for the resumption of stalled nuclear negotiations with North Korea.
Under the main theme of "New Korean Peninsula Regime for Shared Prosperity," the forum will take place at Lotte Hotel, featuring top Seoul officials such as Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul and Moon Chung-in, a special security adviser to President Moon Jae-in.
----------------
(Yonhap Interview) Restarting Kaesong park, Mount Kumgang tours can be considered to expedite denuclearization: minister
SEOUL -- Restarting an inter-Korean industrial complex in North Korea and a mountain tour program to the communist nation could be considered even before full-scale sanctions relief in order to facilitate the denuclearization process, Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul said.
Kim made the remark in an interview with Yonhap News Agency and six other global news agencies in Seoul on Wednesday in response to a question whether the factory park in the North's border city of Kaesong and a tour program to the North's Mount Kumgang could resume even before Pyongyang's "complete" denuclearization.
----------------
(News Focus) Tada struggles to go beyond legal gray area in S. Korean taxi market
SEOUL -- Doing business in a legal gray area needs a lot of guts and an elaborate scheme, and that is especially so in South Korea's tightly regulated taxi industry, which sets high barriers for mobility startups seeking to enter the market without taxi licenses.
The latest major challenger is Tada (the Korean word for "ride"), which combed through the local regulations to find a loophole and launched a rental van-hailing service in late October.
----------------
(3rd LD) Song Hye-kyo, Song Joong-ki taking legal steps for divorce
SEOUL -- Top-profile Korean star couple Song Hye-kyo and Song Joong-ki are taking legal steps to part ways, two years after their much-celebrated marriage, the stars' management agencies said Thursday.
A law firm representing the actor Song Joong-ki filed for court mediation for his divorce from the actress Song Hye-kyo with the Seoul Family Court on Wednesday.
(END)
-
1
Seoul to be illuminated in violet to celebrate BTS' home performance
-
2
(URGENT) Kim, Xi hold summit talks in Pyongyang: Xinhua
-
3
(5th LD) Kim, Xi hold summit talks in Pyongyang
-
4
(News Focus) Denial of entry casts shadow over BTS' much-celebrated home concerts
-
5
S. Korea to discuss digital tax administration with Latin American countries
-
1
Seoul to be illuminated in violet to celebrate BTS' home performance
-
2
S. Korean policy lender opens US$2 bln credit line to PetroVietnam
-
3
(6th LD) Kim, Xi hold summit talks in Pyongyang
-
4
(7th LD) Kim voices desire to continue talks to resolve nuke issue
-
5
(2nd LD) Moon replaces top presidential secretaries for policy, economic affairs
-
1
Song Hye-kyo, Song Joong-ki taking legal steps for divorce
-
2
Moon: N. Korea-U.S. in dialogue on 3rd summit, peace process making steady progress
-
3
Moon: Two Koreas may exchange military information, observe each other's drills
-
4
(2nd LD) Song Hye-kyo, Song Joong-ki taking legal steps for divorce
-
5
(LEAD) Song Hye-kyo, Song Joong-ki taking legal steps for divorce