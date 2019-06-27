Banks to offer 3.5 tln won in fresh loans for small firms
SEOUL, June 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's financial regulator said Thursday it will encourage banks to provide a total of 3.5 trillion won (US$3 billion) in fresh loans to help ease small shipbuilders and auto parts firms' tight financial conditions.
Choi Jong-ku, chairman of the Financial Services Commission (FSC), unveiled the plan at a meeting with executives from shipbuilders and auto parts firms in the industrial city of Ulsan, 410 kilometers southeast of Seoul, earlier in the day.
Escalating global protectionism, sparked by a Sino-American trade war, has put Korean manufacturers in a tight spot as it is feared to be taking a toll on exports. Also, the nation's shipbuilding and auto industries have lost their shine due to fierce competition with Chinese rivals.
Under the plan, state-run Korea Development Bank will offer combined policy loans of 2.5 trillion won at low rates, the FSC said in a statement.
Small firms in the automotive, shipbuilding, display and petrochemical goods fields are eligible for the new policy loan, the FSC said.
The state-run bank will lend another 1 trillion won for commercial banks to channel funds into troubled small firms.
The escalating trade war is widely expected to come as an additional burden to South Korea's regional economies already hit hard by the ailing shipbuilding industry and the slowing national economy.
According to a report by the regional office of the Bank of Korea, auto production in Daejeon and the surrounding South Chungcheong Province dropped 10 percent on-year in the first four months of this year, following a 12 percent on-year plunge in the fourth quarter of last year.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
