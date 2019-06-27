Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1

All Headlines 15:40 June 27, 2019

SEOUL, June 27 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.

Nongshim 250,500 DN 3,500
Hyosung 73,300 UP 600
LOTTE 44,350 DN 50
AK Holdings 45,600 DN 400
SGBC 42,450 UP 1,000
SsangyongCement 6,340 DN 110
BoryungPharm 11,550 0
L&L 15,800 UP 200
NamyangDairy 571,000 UP 5,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 53,200 UP 900
HYUNDAI STEEL 42,300 UP 350
Shinsegae 303,500 UP 4,500
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 74,900 UP 1,500
ShinhanGroup 45,150 UP 550
HITEJINRO 20,500 DN 350
Yuhan 239,500 DN 7,500
SLCORP 23,850 UP 50
CJ LOGISTICS 132,500 DN 500
DOOSAN 101,500 0
DaelimInd 118,000 UP 1,500
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP17350 UP400
KiaMtr 43,850 UP 200
Donga Socio Holdings 97,600 UP 1,000
SK hynix 70,200 UP 1,300
Youngpoong 725,000 UP 5,000
HyundaiEng&Const 54,200 DN 500
SamsungF&MIns 270,500 0
HANALL BIOPHARMA 26,250 DN 900
Kogas 42,450 UP 350
Hanwha 26,950 UP 150
DB HiTek 15,000 UP 250
CJ 101,000 DN 1,000
JWPHARMA 31,700 DN 200
LGInt 17,800 UP 150
DongkukStlMill 6,880 UP 120
WJ COWAY 83,900 UP 2,600
SBC 18,400 UP 200
Hyundai M&F INS 28,800 UP 200
TONGYANG 1,825 UP 35
Daesang 24,750 UP 250
(MORE)

