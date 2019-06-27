Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All Headlines 15:40 June 27, 2019

SKNetworks 5,080 UP 60
ORION Holdings 17,450 UP 300
KISWire 26,900 UP 250
LotteFood 584,000 UP 6,000
NEXENTIRE 9,780 UP 150
CHONGKUNDANG 93,400 DN 600
KCC 275,000 DN 6,500
AmoreG 61,900 UP 400
HyundaiMtr 140,500 DN 1,000
HankookShellOil 342,500 UP 500
BukwangPharm 17,550 DN 300
ILJIN MATERIALS 36,850 UP 500
TaekwangInd 1,356,000 UP 16,000
KAL 29,400 DN 100
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,210 DN 90
LG Corp. 77,300 UP 300
SsangyongMtr 4,075 UP 70
SamsungElec 46,500 UP 800
NHIS 14,750 UP 150
SK Discovery 28,000 DN 200
LS 48,600 UP 1,250
GC Corp 124,000 DN 1,000
GS E&C 40,550 UP 750
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 37,900 DN 600
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 237,500 UP 8,500
KPIC 133,500 0
Binggrae 68,600 UP 100
LotteChilsung 173,500 0
GCH Corp 22,050 UP 100
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 13,250 UP 200
POSCO 244,500 UP 1,500
SPC SAMLIP 99,800 UP 300
SAMSUNG SDS 216,000 UP 500
KOREA AEROSPACE 35,950 DN 50
KUMHOTIRE 4,010 UP 15
DB INSURANCE 59,700 DN 700
MERITZ SECU 5,510 UP 20
HtlShilla 98,000 UP 3,600
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 8,280 UP 120
SKC 36,800 UP 500
(MORE)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!