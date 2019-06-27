KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
IBK 14,050 0
KorElecTerm 68,000 UP 1,600
NamhaeChem 10,850 DN 150
DONGSUH 19,300 UP 250
BGF 7,330 UP 60
SamsungEng 17,100 DN 150
SAMSUNG C&T 96,400 UP 500
PanOcean 4,550 UP 140
SAMSUNG CARD 38,650 DN 100
CheilWorldwide 28,800 DN 300
KT 28,100 DN 100
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL208000 UP11000
LG Uplus 14,650 UP 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 84,000 UP 400
KT&G 98,900 DN 300
DHICO 6,600 UP 100
LG Display 17,750 UP 200
Kangwonland 30,700 UP 100
NAVER 115,000 DN 500
Kakao 131,500 UP 2,000
NCsoft 481,000 UP 5,500
DSME 32,650 DN 350
DSINFRA 6,650 UP 170
DWEC 5,000 UP 15
Donga ST 101,500 DN 500
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 18,650 UP 100
CJ CheilJedang 298,000 UP 1,000
DongwonF&B 286,000 DN 2,000
KEPCO KPS 31,650 UP 300
LGH&H 1,319,000 UP 16,000
LGCHEM 349,500 UP 2,000
KEPCO E&C 20,650 DN 250
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 105,500 UP 2,500
HALLA HOLDINGS 44,650 UP 150
HYUNDAI ROTEM 21,300 DN 400
LGELECTRONICS 79,700 UP 400
Celltrion 204,000 DN 6,500
Huchems 21,900 UP 500
DAEWOONG PHARM 152,000 DN 1,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 83,400 UP 800
