(LEAD) Seoul stocks up for 2nd day on tech gains
SEOUL, June 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks closed higher Thursday on strong gains in tech shares. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 12.47 points, or 0.59 percent, to close at 2,134.32. Trade volume was moderate at 637 million shares worth 5 trillion won (US$4.3 billion), with losers outnumbering gainers 443 to 383.
Investors are paying keen attention to a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, expected to take place on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit on Saturday.
In Seoul, the KOSPI opened flat but moved upward later. Foreigners and institutions were net buyers, snatching up 155 billion won and 267 billion won worth of shares, respectively. Individual investors offloaded a net 406 billion won worth of local stocks.
"It was positive for the market that there were some good signs for a U.S.-China trade deal ahead of the G-20 summit," said Seo Sang-young, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities. "Improved sentiment in the semiconductor sector also helped push the market upward."
Tech shares led the gains, with top cap Samsung Electronics rising 1.75 percent and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix gaining 1.89 percent.
Chemical stocks finished strong. Leading player LG Chem inched up 0.58 percent, while its smaller rival Lotte Chemical advanced 1.17 percent.
Auto stocks ended mixed, with No. 1 automaker Hyundai Motor sliding 0.71 percent. But its sister company Kia Motors increased 0.46 percent, while auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis gained 1.07 percent.
Pharmaceutical firms were also among the losers, with top player Celltrion plunging 3.09 percent and Hanmi Pharmaceutical dipping 1.44 percent.
The local currency closed at 1,158.1 won against the greenback, down 1.5 won from the previous session's close.
Bond prices, which move inversely to yields, ended mixed. The yield on three-year Treasurys fell 0.2 basis point to reach 1.494 percent, but the return on benchmark five-year government bonds rose 0.3 basis point to 1.531 percent.
