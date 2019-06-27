Foreign ministry voices concerns over recent car crash at U.S. Embassy
SEOUL, June 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's foreign ministry expressed concerns on Thursday over the recent ramming of a car into the U.S. Embassy in Seoul, saying any attack on a foreign mission can't be justified.
Police have sought a warrant to arrest a 40-year-old Korean man who crashed his sedan into the front gate of the embassy in central Seoul on Tuesday. No one was hurt in the incident.
"Any attack on a foreign diplomatic mission can't be justified under any circumstances," Kim In-chul, ministry spokesman, told a regular press briefing.
"The government will make the utmost efforts to protect foreign embassies," he added.
The spokesman added that the government will take "stern" action against any activities to disrupt foreign missions in accordance with the law.
