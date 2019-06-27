Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Quake of 3.9 magnitude detected in southern N. Korean province

16:04 June 27, 2019

SEOUL, June 27 (Yonhap) -- A 3.9 magnitude earthquake was detected in North Korea's North Hwanghae Province in the country's southern region on Thursday, South Korea's weather agency said.

The tremor occurred at 3:19 p.m., some 9 kilometers northeast of the provincial city of Songrim, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration. The city is located 176 kilometers north of Seoul.

The weather agency said there appears to be no damage from the quake.

