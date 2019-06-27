Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.
----------------
(Yonhap Forum) Trump expected to send message to N. Korea in DMZ: S. Korean PM
SEOUL -- South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon said Thursday that U.S. President Donald Trump is reportedly expected to deliver a message to North Korea during his possible visit to the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) that bisects the two Koreas.
Lee also said the government believes there should be meaningful progress for North Korea's denuclearization to enable the international community to ease sanctions on the North.
----------------
Seoul says senior N. Korean officials' status could have changed
SEOUL -- Chinese President Xi Jinping's recent visit to North Korea revealed possible changes in the status of some key North Korean officials, including Kim Yong-chol, who served as the counterpart of U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the South's unification ministry said Thursday.
Kim Yong-chol did not attend Xi's summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, though he attended ceremonies to welcome and see off the Chinese leader, the ministry said. In the past, the official attended all important diplomatic events.
----------------
Moon appoints new tax chief
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in on Thursday appointed veteran tax official Kim Hyun-jun to head the National Tax Service (NTS), the presidential office said.
Kim, former chief of the NTS Seoul office, will begin work as commissioner Friday, Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Ko Min-jung said.
----------------
Quake of 3.9 magnitude detected in southern N. Korean province
SEOUL -- A 3.9 magnitude earthquake was detected in North Korea's North Hwanghae Province in the country's southern region on Thursday, South Korea's weather agency said.
The tremor occurred at 3:19 p.m., some 9 kilometers northeast of the provincial city of Songrim, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration. The city is located 176 kilometers north of Seoul.
----------------
Foreign ministry voices concerns over recent car crash at U.S. Embassy
SEOUL -- South Korea's foreign ministry expressed concerns on Thursday over the recent ramming of a car into the U.S. Embassy in Seoul, saying any attack on a foreign mission can't be justified.
Police have sought a warrant to arrest a 40-year-old Korean man who crashed his sedan into the front gate of the embassy in central Seoul on Tuesday. No one was hurt in the incident.
----------------
(Yonhap Forum) Minister hopes G-20 meeting, Moon-Trump summit will help resume nuclear talks
SEOUL -- Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul said Thursday that South Korea will work hard to turn the upcoming series of bilateral and multilateral summit talks that President Moon Jae-in will hold into a chance to help resume stalled denuclearization talks between the United States and North Korea.
Moon plans to leave for Osaka, Japan, later in the day to attend a Group of 20 summit meeting, where he is to hold a series of bilateral summits with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and other leaders. He is also set to meet U.S. President Donald Trump after returning to Seoul over the weekend.
----------------
(Yonhap Forum) Peace forum offers chance to explore solution for Korean Peninsula issues: Yonhap CEO
SEOUL -- An annual peace forum hosted by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday will serve as a chance to assess the current situation on the Korean Peninsula and explore solutions, Yonhap CEO and President Cho Sung-boo said.
"I believe that this symposium will be of great help in accurately assessing the situation on the Korean Peninsula and finding a solution to resolve difficulties amid the breathtaking summit diplomacy surrounding the peninsula and Northeast Asia," Cho said in the opening speech at the 5th Yonhap News Symposium on Korean Peace.
----------------
Hyundai Oilbank bags 2 tln-won petroleum product deal
SEOUL -- Hyundai Oilbank Co., a refining unit under Hyundai Heavy Industries Group, said Thursday it has secured a 2.08 trillion-won (US$1.8 billion) deal to sell petroleum products to an affiliate of Saudi Aramco.
Under the deal with Aramco Trading Singapore Pte Ltd., Hyundai Oilbank will supply gasoline, diesel and jet fuel for the next 20 years, the company said in a regulatory filing.
----------------
Seoul stocks up for 2nd day on tech gains
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks closed higher Thursday on strong gains in tech shares. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 12.47 points, or 0.59 percent, to close at 2,134.32. Trade volume was moderate at 637 million shares worth 5 trillion won (US$4.3 billion), with losers outnumbering gainers 443 to 383.
