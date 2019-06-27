KCON New York 2019 announces lineup for K-pop concert
SEOUL, June 27 (Yonhap) -- The New York leg of this year's KCON, an annual K-pop concert series outside of South Korea, will bring together an army of young and rising K-pop bands including IZ*ONE and Seventeen, the host said Thursday.
A total of 12 K-pop bands will perform during the two-day KCON event set for July 6-7 at Madison Square Garden and Javits Center in New York City.
The annual convention, whose inaugural event was held in 2012 in Irvine, California, takes place in different locations across the world on several occasions every year and is organized by South Korean media and entertainment company CJ ENM.
The first edition of KCON 2019 was in Chiba, Japan, with the three-day event from May 17-19 drawing nearly 90,000 spectators, according to CJ.
According to the lineup of the upcoming New York leg of KCON this year, six K-pop bands -- NU'EST, The Boyz, IZ*ONE, Everglow, Ateez and TXT -- will perform on the first day of the show at Madison Square Garden.
The second-day concert at the same arena will feature another six K-pop acts -- Verivery, Seventeen, (G)I-dle, SF9, AB6IX and Fromis 9 -- according to CJ.
The upcoming convention comes with special activity programs at Javits Center featuring Korean culture as well as globally celebrated K-pop, including the "Super Rookie Showcase" that will introduce new K-pop artists to a global audience.
In the "KCON Studio" program, K-pop artists including (G)I-dle and a group of online celebrities will talk about the latest Korean fashion, beauty and music in close communication with participants, with the program's content to be packaged into digital and video streaming clips.
In "Star Live Talks," two boy bands -- The Boyz and SF9 -- will sit down for thorough discussions of their music careers, according to CJ.
Going forward, two more KCON events are scheduled for 2019, one in Los Angeles from Aug. 15-18 and the other in Bangkok from Sept. 28-29.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Seoul to be illuminated in violet to celebrate BTS' home performance
-
2
(News Focus) Denial of entry casts shadow over BTS' much-celebrated home concerts
-
3
S. Korea to discuss digital tax administration with Latin American countries
-
4
(LEAD) Major labor group warns of general strike following arrest of its chief
-
5
BTS' 'Boy with Luv' music video tops 400 mln YouTube views
-
1
Seoul to be illuminated in violet to celebrate BTS' home performance
-
2
S. Korean policy lender opens US$2 bln credit line to PetroVietnam
-
3
(6th LD) Kim, Xi hold summit talks in Pyongyang
-
4
(7th LD) Kim voices desire to continue talks to resolve nuke issue
-
5
(2nd LD) Moon replaces top presidential secretaries for policy, economic affairs
-
1
Song Hye-kyo, Song Joong-ki taking legal steps for divorce
-
2
Moon: N. Korea-U.S. in dialogue on 3rd summit, peace process making steady progress
-
3
(2nd LD) Song Hye-kyo, Song Joong-ki taking legal steps for divorce
-
4
Moon: Two Koreas may exchange military information, observe each other's drills
-
5
(LEAD) Song Hye-kyo, Song Joong-ki taking legal steps for divorce