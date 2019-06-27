Saudi crown prince visits S. Korea's weapons development agency
SEOUL, June 27 (Yonhap) -- Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia visited South Korea's weapons development agency on Thursday and voiced hopes of building a similar entity in his country, a source has said.
Prince Mohammed, who also serves as deputy prime minister and minister of defense, is in Seoul for a two-day visit that began Wednesday.
During the visit to the Agency for Defense Development (ADD) in South Korea's central city of Daejeon, the prince was briefed on the overall status of the agency and looked around major facilities, including armament research and testing labs, according to the source.
"Saudi Arabia appears to be mulling establishing an agency for weapons research and development similar to the ADD," the source said, adding the Middle Eastern country holds a good impression of South Korea in its development of self-defense capabilities and has a strong will to follow suit.
The Saudi prince also viewed South Korea's major indigenous weapons that were on display, such as self-propelled K9 howitzers, K2 battle tanks and Chunmoo multiple rocket launchers, the source noted.
Established in 1970 to establish self-reliant national defense, the ADD has been at the center of developing the country's key military technologies and weapons portfolios.
Saudi Arabia is South Korea's biggest trading partner in the Middle East and the No. 1 crude oil exporter to Asia's fourth-largest economy.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Seoul to be illuminated in violet to celebrate BTS' home performance
-
2
(News Focus) Denial of entry casts shadow over BTS' much-celebrated home concerts
-
3
S. Korea to discuss digital tax administration with Latin American countries
-
4
(LEAD) Major labor group warns of general strike following arrest of its chief
-
5
BTS' 'Boy with Luv' music video tops 400 mln YouTube views
-
1
Seoul to be illuminated in violet to celebrate BTS' home performance
-
2
S. Korean policy lender opens US$2 bln credit line to PetroVietnam
-
3
(6th LD) Kim, Xi hold summit talks in Pyongyang
-
4
(7th LD) Kim voices desire to continue talks to resolve nuke issue
-
5
(2nd LD) Moon replaces top presidential secretaries for policy, economic affairs
-
1
Song Hye-kyo, Song Joong-ki taking legal steps for divorce
-
2
Moon: N. Korea-U.S. in dialogue on 3rd summit, peace process making steady progress
-
3
(2nd LD) Song Hye-kyo, Song Joong-ki taking legal steps for divorce
-
4
Moon: Two Koreas may exchange military information, observe each other's drills
-
5
(LEAD) Song Hye-kyo, Song Joong-ki taking legal steps for divorce