Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All Headlines 06:55 June 28, 2019

SEOUL, June 28 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 28.

Korean-language dailies
-- S. Korea's productive age population to tumble 32 pct in 30 yrs (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Xi: 'Kim Jong-un wants to resolve denuclearization via dialogue' (Kookmin Daily)
-- Xi delivers Kim Jong-un's hopes for sanctions relief (Donga llbo)
-- 'Kim Jong-un wants to resolve denuclearization issue via dialogue' (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Xi says Kim Jong-un remains firm on denuclearization (Segye Times)
-- Moon: 'Difficult to choose between U.S., China' (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Xi: 'S. Korea-China cooperation should not be affected by outside pressure' (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Xi: 'Kim Jong-un remains firm on denuclearization, hopes resolution via dialogue' (Hankyoreh)
-- Xi tells Moon that Kim Jong-un remains firm on denuclearization (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Over 100 institutions introduce stewardship, a move to intervene in management (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Huawei asks for S. Korean firms' continued usage of its equipment (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Moon, Xi hold summit in Osaka (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Xi tells Moon: NK leader Kim remains firm on denuclearization (Korea Herald)
-- 'Kim Jong-un wants dialogue' (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!