Korean-language dailies

-- S. Korea's productive age population to tumble 32 pct in 30 yrs (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Xi: 'Kim Jong-un wants to resolve denuclearization via dialogue' (Kookmin Daily)

-- Xi delivers Kim Jong-un's hopes for sanctions relief (Donga llbo)

-- 'Kim Jong-un wants to resolve denuclearization issue via dialogue' (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Xi says Kim Jong-un remains firm on denuclearization (Segye Times)

-- Moon: 'Difficult to choose between U.S., China' (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Xi: 'S. Korea-China cooperation should not be affected by outside pressure' (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Xi: 'Kim Jong-un remains firm on denuclearization, hopes resolution via dialogue' (Hankyoreh)

-- Xi tells Moon that Kim Jong-un remains firm on denuclearization (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Over 100 institutions introduce stewardship, a move to intervene in management (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Huawei asks for S. Korean firms' continued usage of its equipment (Korea Economic Daily)

