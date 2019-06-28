Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, June 28 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 28.
Korean-language dailies
-- S. Korea's productive age population to tumble 32 pct in 30 yrs (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Xi: 'Kim Jong-un wants to resolve denuclearization via dialogue' (Kookmin Daily)
-- Xi delivers Kim Jong-un's hopes for sanctions relief (Donga llbo)
-- 'Kim Jong-un wants to resolve denuclearization issue via dialogue' (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Xi says Kim Jong-un remains firm on denuclearization (Segye Times)
-- Moon: 'Difficult to choose between U.S., China' (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Xi: 'S. Korea-China cooperation should not be affected by outside pressure' (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Xi: 'Kim Jong-un remains firm on denuclearization, hopes resolution via dialogue' (Hankyoreh)
-- Xi tells Moon that Kim Jong-un remains firm on denuclearization (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Over 100 institutions introduce stewardship, a move to intervene in management (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Huawei asks for S. Korean firms' continued usage of its equipment (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Moon, Xi hold summit in Osaka (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Xi tells Moon: NK leader Kim remains firm on denuclearization (Korea Herald)
-- 'Kim Jong-un wants dialogue' (Korea Times)
