(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on June 28)

Even the ruling party has been calling for pauses in the increases. The minimum wage went up 16.4 percent last year and another 10.9 percent this year to reach 8,350 won ($7.21) under the government's promise to boost the hourly minimum wage to 10,000 won. When counting in allowances for weekends and holidays, an employer would have to pay more than 2 million won a month. Business has been poor due to sluggish domestic demand and an economy growing under 3 percent for the past few years, making it harder for shopkeepers, merchants and small-sized enterprises to keep up with the steep hikes in labor costs. As many as 43 percent of the hires at lodging and restaurant businesses and 36 percent of workers at worksites employing fewer than five people have been paid below the minimum wage.

The business community has been proposing a sensible solution to differentiate minimum wages according to business size and performance. Farming is the hardest-hit sector. It is common to set a different hourly wage in the farming sector in other countries due to volatility of climate and other conditions. Japan deducts payments to trainees new to a skill for a certain period. Countries like the United States, Russia, Brazil and Mexico allow different minimum wages. Each U.S. state sets its own rate around the base rate of $7.25 per hour. Counting lodging subsidies or bonuses as part of a wage could be an idea to ease the burden on employers. Authorities must show reason and examine all the reference cases to reach the best possible solution.

