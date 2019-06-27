IBC for FINA world championships opens in Gwangju
GWANGJU, June 27 (Yonhap) -- Organizers of the FINA World Championships Gwangju 2019 opened the event's International Broadcasting Center (IBC), tasked with relaying vivid moments of the championships throughout the world, in the southern South Korean metropolitan city on Thursday.
The opening of the IBC came ahead of the opening of the 18th FINA (the French abbreviation of the International Swimming Federation) aquatics championships on July 12 in Gwangju, about 330 kilometers south of Seoul. The biennial FINA championships will continue through July 28 in Gwangju and nearby Yeosu.
Gwangju's IBC, located on the campus of Nambu University, will distribute video and sound signals produced from all competition venues to rights holding broadcasters (RHB) across the world.
It occupies about 3,100 square meters next the Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center, the venue of the water polo, and includes an archive room, a program quality control room and space for RHBs.
Host broadcasters -- MBC of South Korea and TV Asahi of Japan -- will be in charge of sending out the international signals of the FINA championships, organizers said, expecting that about 2 billion people will watch the championships events via more than 60 broadcasters.
Gwangju Mayor Lee Yong-sup, who doubles as the chief organizer of the FINA championships, said at the opening ceremony that the municipality and the organizing committee will extend their full support to the IBC for the success of the championships.
