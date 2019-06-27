Moon, Xi hold talks in Osaka
By Lee Chi-dong
OSAKA, Japan, June 27 (Yonhap) -- The leaders of South Korea and China had a bilateral meeting in Osaka, Japan, on Thursday, a day ahead of the Group of 20 summit.
Immediately after landing here, President Moon Jae-in headed straight to a downtown hotel, where his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, is staying.
Among major agenda items was the Korea peace process, Moon's aides said.
Xi is expected to brief Moon in detail on his two-day North Korea visit from June 20.
Moon said earlier the visit would help revitalize efforts to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula and bring lasting peace to the region.
In particular, Moon and Xi will likely have in-depth discussions on ways to resume Washington-Pyongyang negotiations.
It's their fifth summit talks and first in seven months.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Seoul to be illuminated in violet to celebrate BTS' home performance
-
2
(News Focus) Denial of entry casts shadow over BTS' much-celebrated home concerts
-
3
S. Korea to discuss digital tax administration with Latin American countries
-
4
(LEAD) Major labor group warns of general strike following arrest of its chief
-
5
BTS' 'Boy with Luv' music video tops 400 mln YouTube views
-
1
Seoul to be illuminated in violet to celebrate BTS' home performance
-
2
S. Korean policy lender opens US$2 bln credit line to PetroVietnam
-
3
(6th LD) Kim, Xi hold summit talks in Pyongyang
-
4
(7th LD) Kim voices desire to continue talks to resolve nuke issue
-
5
(2nd LD) Moon replaces top presidential secretaries for policy, economic affairs
-
1
Song Hye-kyo, Song Joong-ki taking legal steps for divorce
-
2
Moon: N. Korea-U.S. in dialogue on 3rd summit, peace process making steady progress
-
3
(2nd LD) Song Hye-kyo, Song Joong-ki taking legal steps for divorce
-
4
Moon: Two Koreas may exchange military information, observe each other's drills
-
5
(LEAD) Song Hye-kyo, Song Joong-ki taking legal steps for divorce