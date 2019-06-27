Moon stresses importance of Seoul-Tokyo ties in meeting with ethnic Koreans
By Lee Chi-dong
OSAKA, Japan, June 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in emphasized Thursday that relations between Seoul and Tokyo are of importance, holding a dinner meeting with hundreds of ethnic Koreans in Japan.
The two sides "should develop (together) and co-prosper as neighbors and by historical aspects," Moon stressed.
Despite some difficulties stemming from their shared history, he added, both countries need to pool wisdom to resolve pending issues.
He invited about 370 Korean residents in Osaka and some Japanese figures to the dinner held hours after his arrival in the city to attend the Group of 20 summit.
It marks the first time in eight years that a sitting South Korean president has held a group meeting with Koreans residing in Osaka.
Noting that Tokyo will host the next Summer Olympics, Moon said South Korea will cooperate sincerely for its successful hosting of the sports event.
Athletes of the two Koreas will march together at the opening ceremony of the Olympics and field unified teams in four games.
"The scene of the unity of the South and North athletes will again fill the hearts of the people worldwide with the charge of peace," he said.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
