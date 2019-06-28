(LEAD) Moon joins G-20 summit on trade, innovation
(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with summit opening)
By Lee Chi-dong
OSAKA, Japan, June 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Friday met with the leaders of 19 other leading economies in an annual session to focus on joint responses to global challenges.
Moon joined the official welcoming ceremony and group photo session at INTEX Osaka, the venue for the two-day Group of 20 summit, in the Japanese city.
Speaking in the first session on the world economy, trade and investment, he plans to reveal his view on ways to deal with trade frictions and promote global economic growth.
He is also expected to introduce his liberal administration's "innovative, inclusive state" vision.
On the sidelines of the multilateral forum, Moon is scheduled to hold bilateral summits with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indonesian President Joko Widodo.
Among other issues to be addressed in this year's G-20 session, the 14th ofits kind, are climate change, the environment, energy, inequality, and how to realize an inclusive and sustainable world.
The G-20 involves 19 powerful nations, including the United States and China, as well as the European Union.
Also invited to the Osaka meeting as observers are Spain, the Netherlands, Egypt, Senegal, Chile, Singapore, Vietnam and Thailand.
Moon will hold one-on-one talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin at a downtown hotel on Friday night.
He's planning "pull-aside" meetings with Argentina's President Mauricio Macri and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, for which schedules have not yet been announced.
There is keen attention on whether Moon will meet bilaterally with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Moon's aides said earlier that he has proposed such a meeting but that Japan has not responded.
Moon said he stands ready for talks with Abe.
Seoul-Tokyo relations have chilled amid disputes over compensation issues associated with Japan's brutal colonization of Korea from 1910-45.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
