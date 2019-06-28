Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea's industrial output down 0.5 pct on-month in May

All Headlines 08:01 June 28, 2019

SEJONG, June 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's industrial output edged down 0.5 percent in May from a month earlier due in part to decreased oil refining, government data showed Friday.

The data compiled by Statistics Korea showed oil refining fell 14 percent in May from a month earlier, while production in the service sector increased 0.1 percent on-month.

From a year earlier, industrial output rose 1 percent.

entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#industrial output
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!