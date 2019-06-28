Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yonhap news advisory for Friday, June 28

All Headlines 09:15 June 28, 2019

The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.

General

-- Moon to attend G-20 summit

-- Moon to hold summits with Indian, Indonesian, Russian leaders at G-20

-- Follow-up on divorce moves by 'Descendants of the Sun' couple

Economy & Finance

-- Industrial output data for May

-- Bank deposit, lending rates for May
(END)

Keywords
#news advisory
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!