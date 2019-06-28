Yonhap news advisory for Friday, June 28
All Headlines 09:15 June 28, 2019
The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.
General
-- Moon to attend G-20 summit
-- Moon to hold summits with Indian, Indonesian, Russian leaders at G-20
-- Follow-up on divorce moves by 'Descendants of the Sun' couple
Economy & Finance
-- Industrial output data for May
-- Bank deposit, lending rates for May
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
(News Focus) Denial of entry casts shadow over BTS' much-celebrated home concerts
-
2
S. Korea to discuss digital tax administration with Latin American countries
-
3
(LEAD) Major labor group warns of general strike following arrest of its chief
-
4
BTS' 'Boy with Luv' music video tops 400 mln YouTube views
-
5
U.S. slightly raises anti-dumping duties on S. Korean hot-rolled steel products
Most Saved
-
1
S. Korean policy lender opens US$2 bln credit line to PetroVietnam
-
2
(2nd LD) Moon replaces top presidential secretaries for policy, economic affairs
-
3
S. Korean shot to death in Philippines
-
4
(LEAD) Kim, Xi reach consensus on 'important issues' through series of summits: KCNA
-
5
BTS' 'Boy with Luv' music video tops 400 mln YouTube views
-
1
Song Hye-kyo, Song Joong-ki taking legal steps for divorce
-
2
(2nd LD) Song Hye-kyo, Song Joong-ki taking legal steps for divorce
-
3
Married through mega-hit drama series, Song-Song couple come to much-rumored divorce
-
4
(3rd LD) Song Hye-kyo, Song Joong-ki taking legal steps for divorce
-
5
(ROUNDUP) Xi says N. Korea's denuclearization will unchanged, urges resolution to THAAD issue