Friday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:02 June 28, 2019

SEOUL, June 28 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 28/22 Sunny 30

Incheon 26/21 Sunny 30

Suwon 28/20 Sunny 30

Cheongju 29/22 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 28/21 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 30/20 Sunny 60

Gangneung 26/20 Sunny 60

Jeonju 28/21 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 29/21 Sunny 20

Jeju 26/22 Cloudy 30

Daegu 29/22 Cloudy 30

Busan 25/21 Cloudy 20

