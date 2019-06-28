Friday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:02 June 28, 2019
SEOUL, June 28 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 28/22 Sunny 30
Incheon 26/21 Sunny 30
Suwon 28/20 Sunny 30
Cheongju 29/22 Cloudy 30
Daejeon 28/21 Cloudy 30
Chuncheon 30/20 Sunny 60
Gangneung 26/20 Sunny 60
Jeonju 28/21 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 29/21 Sunny 20
Jeju 26/22 Cloudy 30
Daegu 29/22 Cloudy 30
Busan 25/21 Cloudy 20
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
Seoul to be illuminated in violet to celebrate BTS' home performance
-
2
(News Focus) Denial of entry casts shadow over BTS' much-celebrated home concerts
-
3
S. Korea to discuss digital tax administration with Latin American countries
-
4
(LEAD) Major labor group warns of general strike following arrest of its chief
-
5
BTS' 'Boy with Luv' music video tops 400 mln YouTube views
Most Saved
-
1
Seoul to be illuminated in violet to celebrate BTS' home performance
-
2
S. Korean policy lender opens US$2 bln credit line to PetroVietnam
-
3
(2nd LD) Moon replaces top presidential secretaries for policy, economic affairs
-
4
S. Korean shot to death in Philippines
-
5
S. Korea's ICT exports down for 7th straight month in May
-
1
Song Hye-kyo, Song Joong-ki taking legal steps for divorce
-
2
(2nd LD) Song Hye-kyo, Song Joong-ki taking legal steps for divorce
-
3
(LEAD) Song Hye-kyo, Song Joong-ki taking legal steps for divorce
-
4
Married through mega-hit drama series, Song-Song couple come to much-rumored divorce
-
5
(3rd LD) Song Hye-kyo, Song Joong-ki taking legal steps for divorce