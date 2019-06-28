Korean vocalist, violinist win medals at Int'l Tchaikovsky Competition
SEOUL, June 28 (Yonhap) -- A vocalist and a violinist from South Korea won the silver and bronze medals, respectively, at the International Tchaikovsky Competition in Russia this week, their agents and families in Seoul said Friday.
Baritone Kim Ki-hoon took the second prize among four finalists in the voice section of the world-renowned musical competition held at the Mariinsky Theater in St. Petersburg on Thursday (Russian local time).
Violinist Kim Dong-hyun won the bronze medal by finishing third among six finalists in the violin section of the 16th run of the competition at the Moscow State Conservatory on the same day.
The silver and bronze medalists were given awards of US$20,000 and $10,000, respectively.
The 26-year-old baritone Kim, a graduate of the Yonsei University College of Music, is now taking a master's degree course at the Hanover University of Music, Drama and Media in Germany. He won the 2015 Seoul International Music Competition and four trophies from international competitions.
Violinist Kim, born in 1999, graduated from Yewon School in Seoul and entered the Korean National University of Arts in 2016 as a gifted student. He had previously taken the first prize at the International Tchaikovsky Competition for Young Musicians.
South Korean cellist Mun Tae-guk and horn player Yoo Hae-ri ranked fourth and seventh, respectively, at the just-ended International Tchaikovsky Competition, regarded as one of the classical music world's big three, together with the Queen Elisabeth Competition and the Chopin Competition.
A gala concert of the medal winners of the Tchaikovsky competition is scheduled to take place at the Seoul Arts Center in southern Seoul on Oct. 15 this year.
