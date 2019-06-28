Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea, Iraq initial double taxation avoidance pact

All Headlines 10:12 June 28, 2019

SEJONG, June 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and Iraq have initialed a double taxation avoidance pact, South Korea's finance ministry said Friday, in a move that could boost bilateral economic cooperation.

The agreement is set to take effect after a formal signing and parliamentary ratifications in both countries, according to the ministry.

The move comes as South Korean construction companies are participating in major infrastructure projects in the war-torn country.

Hanwha Engineering & Construction Corp. is set to build 100,000 homes in Besmaya, a sprawling suburb located about 10 kilometers southeast of Baghdad, by 2019 under a US$7.75 billion deal.

The contract is the single largest overseas project for any South Korean builder.

In 2014, a South Korean consortium led by Hyundai Engineering and Construction Co. won a $6.04 billion contract to build a large oil refinery in the southern Iraqi city of Karbala.

S. Korea, Iraq initial double taxation avoidance pact - 1

entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Iraq
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!