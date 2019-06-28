Gallery in former U.S. base site expands space
SEOUL, June 28 (Yonhap) – An art gallery inside a former U.S. military base in Yongsan, central Seoul, has extended its opening hours and added a new space, the city government said Friday.
The Yongsan Park Gallery was launched on Nov. 30 in a building formerly used by the United Service Organization (USO) inside Camp Kim. It is run by the city government.
The gallery opened its new facility Friday using another USO building, after an agreement with the U.S. military. It will be used for amenities, visitor activities and archives, said Kim Hong-ryeol, a city official in charge of the gallery.
The gallery formally extended its operation hours by 2 1/2 hours. It previously ran from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. only on weekdays. It will now be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and also on Saturday.
(END)
