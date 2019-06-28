Yonhap News Summary
(LEAD) Moon joins G-20 summit on trade, innovation
OSAKA, Japan -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Friday met with the leaders of 19 other leading economies in an annual session to focus on joint responses to global challenges.
Moon joined the official welcoming ceremony and group photo session at INTEX Osaka, the venue for the two-day Group of 20 summit, in the Japanese city.
(2nd LD) S. Korea's industrial output down 0.5 pct on-month in May
SEJONG -- South Korea's industrial output edged down 0.5 percent in May from a month earlier due in part to decreased oil refining, government data showed Friday.
The data compiled by Statistics Korea showed oil refining fell 14 percent in May from a month earlier, while production in the service sector increased 0.1 percent on-month.
U.S. Senate passes defense bill with amendment on N.K. sanctions
WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Senate on Thursday passed a defense bill amended to include provisions for the strengthening of sanctions against North Korea.
The National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2020, which approves US$750 billion in spending and outlines defense policy, passed the Senate 86-8. It will need to be reconciled with a House of Representatives version before being signed into law by President Donald Trump.
Last body found confirmed as S. Korean missing in Danube boat sinking
SEOUL -- A body found in Hungary's Danube River last week has been confirmed to be a South Korean woman missing from a deadly tour boat sinking, the foreign ministry in Seoul said Friday.
That brought the number of South Koreans still unaccounted for in the May 29 sinking to two, with 24 other Koreans and two Hungarian crew members confirmed dead.
U.S. says it remains ready for talks with N. Korea
WASHINGTON -- The U.S. State Department said Thursday it remains ready for talks with North Korea, but stopped short of directly addressing the regime's calls for a new counterproposal.
The comments come after a senior official at North Korea's foreign ministry warned that the U.S. has until the end of the year to come up with a "proper counterproposal" for their negotiations on dismantling Pyongyang's nuclear weapons program.
(2nd LD) U.S. nuke envoy Biegun holds talks with S. Korean counterpart ahead of Trump's visit
SEOUL -- Top U.S. nuclear envoy Stephen Biegun held talks with his South Korean counterpart in Seoul on Friday, a day before President Donald Trump's trip to the Asian ally aimed at boosting efforts to bring North Korea back to the negotiation table.
U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Biegun met Lee Do-hoon, Seoul's special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, to discuss joint efforts to resume the stalemated nuclear negotiations with Pyongyang and move the Korean Peace process forward.
S. Korea completes administrative procedures for planned food aid to N.K.
SEOUL -- South Korea completed administrative procedures necessary to carry out its decision to send 50,000 tons of rice in aid to North Korea via a U.N. agency, the unification ministry said Friday.
Last week, the ministry unveiled the food aid plan, saying it will deliver domestically harvested rice to the North through the World Food Programme (WFP) to help the impoverished state address its worsening food shortages.
Police on high alert nationwide ahead of Trump's visit
SEOUL -- Police have been put on high alert nationwide one day ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's two-day visit as a number of rallies for and against the visit are scheduled, the National Police Agency said Friday.
"We put police in Seoul at the highest level of alert at 9:00 a.m. Friday," the agency said. The level of alert is issued during foreign leaders' state visits and major national events.
