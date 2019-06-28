Moon greeted by Abe in G-20 opening ceremony
By Lee Chi-dong
OSAKA, Japan, June 28 (Yonhap) -- Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the host of this week's G-20 summit, greeted South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the official welcoming ceremony Friday amid no announcement yet of any schedule on their formal talks.
Having entered the summit venue of INTEX Osaka, Moon walked toward Abe and shook hands with him.
They then posed for photos, briefly smiling.
It was their first meeting since the U.N. General Assembly session in New York last September.
Abe was welcoming the guests at the two-day G-20 session, which was followed by the "family photo."
In the group photo, Moon, standing in the front row, was flanked by Chinese President Xi Jinping and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Moon initially planned to meet bilaterally with his counterparts from China, India, Indonesia, Russia, Canada, Argentina and the Netherlands on the occasion of the Osaka event.
Cheong Wa Dae later said Moon will also hold one-one-one talks with French President Emmanuel Macron.
The focus of attention is whether Moon will have bilateral talks with Abe, with relations between their countries strained over historical issues from Japan's 1910-45 colonization of Korea.
Moon is scheduled to return to Seoul on Saturday afternoon.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
