Ex-members of boy band Wanna One to heat up summer music scene
By Park Boram
SEOUL, June 28 (Yonhap) -- Within its short career, project boy band Wanna One speedily and surely carved out a name for itself on the K-pop scene. Former members of the disbanded group are expected to make a splash in the music scene next month with a host of new releases.
Arguably the most eye-catching event in the K-pop scene next month will be the return of Kang Daniel, a central member of the 11-piece band formed on a talent competition show. The band was active from August 2017 to January this year.
The 23-year-old Kang wanted to inaugurate his solo career in April but was unable to do so, trapped in a legal battle with his former management agency, LM Entertainment.
In May, the Seoul Central District Court cleared a legal hindrance for him in pursuing a career outside of LM and Kang set up a one-person management agency, Konnect Entertainment, in early July.
On Thursday, Konnect announced Kang's forthcoming return to the K-pop scene, slated for late July, saying he has recently finished recording his first solo EP.
Having collaborated with Devine Channel, a production label that has partnered with such high-profile K-pop bands as BTS, EXO and TWICE, Kang, the top winner of a talent competition show, is highly expected to storm the music scene with his new album.
Kang's explosive popularity has been truly global, with his Instagram account garnering its first 1 million followers in less than 12 hours of its opening in early January. This set a new Guinness world record, previously held by Pope Francis, who took 12 hours to secure his first 1 million followers.
July will also see another ex-member of Wanna One, Bae Jin-young, hit the music scene in a new boy band, CIX.
The name of the five-piece group is an abbreviation of "Complete in X," according to C9 Entertainment. Their debut album is set for release on July 26.
The American producing group MARZ Music, which has collaborated with EXO and BTS, lent its know-how to the production of CIX's first EP.
Ahead of Kang and Bae, one more former Wanna One member -- Ha Sung-woon -- will arrive on the music scene with his second solo EP on July 8.
This second EP, "BXXX," follows "My Moment," Ha's first record, released in February.
Starting his post-Wanna One career earlier than most of his former bandmates, Ha has carried out a tour of Asian nations, which included stops in Tokyo and Jakarta, to meet his fans.
Five months into disbandment, Wanna One's name still retains its power, with the members' video content instantly grabbing wild viewer attention.
Video clips featuring the 11 members since Wanna One disbanded in January drew a combined 32.5 million views up to late April, according to Smart Media Representative Co., which is in charge of online circulation of video content of major TV broadcasting channels.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
