National Assembly moves closer to normalization as rival parties reach deal
SEOUL, June 28 (Yonhap) -- The National Assembly kicked off a one-off plenary session Friday to extend the operation of special committees, moving a step closer to the full-scale normalization of an idle parliament.
Earlier in the day, rival parties reached a tentative deal to extend the operation of the panels on political and judiciary reforms until the end of August and to replace chiefs of several parliamentary standing committees.
The last-ditch deal came as lawmakers of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party (LKP) on Monday rejected a previous agreement to put the assembly back on track.
The National Assembly faced an impasse for nearly three months in connection to partisan tensions over the ruling party and its three smaller rivals' move to keep reform bills on the fast track in late April.
The LKP previously pledged to boycott parliamentary schedules, but it said the party will participate in standing committees without conditions starting Friday, a move that means the assembly will effectively be operated.
"The deal was not a complete one, but today's meeting was a step toward the complete normalization of the National Assembly," Rep. Lee In-young, floor leader of the ruling Democratic Party (DP), told reporters.
"It is a one-point deal, but please understand it as an occasion for a greater agreement," he added.
The Friday deal does not contain an agreement on parliamentary schedules for an extra session in June, a decision over whether to hold parliamentary hearings or roundtable discussions on economic issues and reviews on an extra budget bill.
The parliamentary deadlock has jeopardized a 6.7 trillion-won (US$5.6 billion) extra budget bill and other legislation on people's livelihoods at a time when the Korean economy is slowing down amid sluggish job growth.
