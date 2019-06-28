S. Korean coach in no hurry to sign extension with Vietnamese football team

The 60-year-old has worked magic with both the under-23 and senior men's national teams in Vietnam since taking the reins in October 2017, highlighted by a runner-up finish at the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) U-23 Championship in January 2018 and a run to the semifinals at the 2018 Asian Games. Vietnam also won the 2018 Suzuki Cup title over Malaysia last December for their first regional championship in 10 years.

