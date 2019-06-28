Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Key developments on North Korea this week

All Headlines 16:00 June 28, 2019

SEOUL, June 28 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

------
June 23 -- N.K. leader receives personal letter from Trump: KCNA

24 -- Trump says he exchanged 'very friendly' letters with Kim

25 -- Trump says he will meet with Kim 'at some point'

26 -- Trump says he may speak to Kim in 'different form' on Asia trip

27 -- U.S. nuclear envoy Biegun arrives in Seoul

27 -- Moon, Xi hold summit talks in Osaka; Xi says N.K. denuclearization commitment unchanged

28 -- U.S. nuke envoy Biegun holds talks with S. Korean counterpart ahead of Trump's visit
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!