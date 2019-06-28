Summary of inter-Korean news this week
SEOUL, June 28 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.
------------
S. Korea's Coast Guard, Navy drive out N. Korean boat sailing south in East Sea
INCHEON, June 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Coast Guard and Navy jointly drove away a North Korean fishing boat entering the South's waters Saturday, amid criticism about loopholes in maritime surveillance capabilities.
The 5-ton North Korean vessel was detected by a Navy surveillance plane at around 9 a.m. in waters 114 kilometers northeast of the easternmost islets of Dokdo, according to the Coast Guard.
The Coast Guard dispatched the 1,500-ton patrol vessel to the site at 10:40 a.m. and identified the North Korean boat.
------------
S. Korea considers additional donation to global aid agencies to help N. Korea
SEOUL, June 25 (Yonhap) -- The unification ministry said Tuesday that it is considering making an additional donation to global aid agencies to help North Korean people facing health and malnutrition problems.
In a report to lawmakers, the ministry said that donations could be made to such agencies as the U.N. Children's Fund (UNICEF) and the World Health Organization for their assistance projects in the impoverished North.
North Korea has been faced with worsening food shortages apparently caused by crushing global sanctions and years of unfavorable weather conditions.
------------
Moon: Two Koreas may exchange military information, observe each other's drills
SEOUL, June 26 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in expressed anticipation Wednesday that the two Koreas will exchange military information and observe each other's exercises if their existing accords on building mutual confidence are fully implemented.
He put forward a two-track approach to reducing border tensions on the peninsula: through denuclearization, as well as via the disarmament of conventional weapons. He was taking part in a joint written interview with Yonhap News Agency and six major foreign news agencies, days ahead of the Group of 20 summit in Japan and U.S. President Donald Trump's visit here.
The two Koreas signed a comprehensive military agreement last September during Moon's visit to Pyongyang for his third summit with the North's leader, Kim Jong-un.
------------
Restarting Kaesong park, Mount Kumgang tours can be considered to expedite denuclearization: minister
SEOUL, June 27 (Yonhap) -- Restarting an inter-Korean industrial complex in North Korea and a mountain tour program to the communist nation could be considered even before full-scale sanctions relief in order to facilitate the denuclearization process, Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul said.
Kim made the remark in an interview with Yonhap News Agency and six other global news agencies in Seoul on Wednesday in response to a question whether the factory park in the North's border city of Kaesong and a tour program to the North's Mount Kumgang could resume even before Pyongyang's "complete" denuclearization.
"The Kaesong Industrial Complex and Mount Kumgang tours have a very symbolic meaning in inter-Korean relations. The leaders of the South and the North agreed to resume the two projects as soon as the right conditions are met, and our government is currently making efforts to create the conditions," Kim said.
------------
S. Korea completes administrative procedures for planned food aid to N.K.
SEOUL, June 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea completed administrative procedures necessary to carry out its decision to send 50,000 tons of rice in aid to North Korea via a U.N. agency, the unification ministry said Friday.
Last week, the ministry unveiled the food aid plan, saying it will deliver domestically harvested rice to the North through the World Food Programme (WFP) to help the impoverished state address its worsening food shortages.
After a weeklong review, a government-civilian panel endorsed the plan, the ministry said.
(END)
