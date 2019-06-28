Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1

All Headlines 15:40 June 28, 2019

SEOUL, June 28 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.

emart 140,000 DN 2,000
BNK Financial Group 7,490 UP 40
SK hynix 69,500 DN 700
Donga Socio Holdings 97,300 DN 300
ORION 92,500 UP 500
Youngpoong 720,000 DN 5,000
HyundaiEng&Const 53,600 DN 600
SamsungF&MIns 268,000 DN 2,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 24,900 DN 1,350
Kogas 42,200 DN 250
Hanwha 26,700 DN 250
DB HiTek 14,750 DN 250
CJ 101,000 0
JWPHARMA 31,400 DN 300
LGInt 17,800 0
DongkukStlMill 6,710 DN 170
Daesang 24,250 DN 500
SKNetworks 5,060 DN 20
SBC 18,400 0
Hyundai M&F INS 28,450 DN 350
TONGYANG 1,800 DN 25
LotteFood 588,000 UP 4,000
AmoreG 62,300 UP 400
HyundaiMtr 140,000 DN 500
ORION Holdings 17,150 DN 300
NEXENTIRE 9,750 DN 30
CHONGKUNDANG 92,200 DN 1,200
KCC 275,500 UP 500
HankookShellOil 333,500 DN 9,000
BukwangPharm 17,500 DN 50
ILJIN MATERIALS 37,350 UP 500
KISWire 26,250 DN 650
MANDO 29,500 UP 300
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 320,000 UP 5,000
TaekwangInd 1,320,000 DN 36,000
INNOCEAN 71,300 DN 600
SsangyongCement 6,300 DN 40
KAL 28,950 DN 450
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,070 DN 140
LG Corp. 76,900 DN 400
(MORE)

