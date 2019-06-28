KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SsangyongMtr 4,045 DN 30
BoryungPharm 11,600 UP 50
L&L 15,600 DN 200
NamyangDairy 563,000 DN 8,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 52,800 DN 400
HYUNDAI STEEL 41,800 DN 500
Shinsegae 301,000 DN 2,500
Doosan Bobcat 36,400 DN 400
HyundaiMipoDock 49,400 DN 1,200
IS DONGSEO 38,650 UP 300
S-Oil 83,700 DN 300
LG Innotek 109,000 DN 2,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 252,500 DN 6,000
HYUNDAI WIA 48,650 UP 50
KumhoPetrochem 97,400 UP 300
SKC 39,600 UP 2,800
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 8,180 DN 100
Mobis 235,500 0
HANWHA AEROSPACE 33,250 UP 1,000
HDC HOLDINGS 15,150 0
S-1 97,600 DN 2,300
SYC 54,600 DN 100
SamsungHvyInd 8,160 DN 10
DB INSURANCE 59,300 DN 400
SLCORP 23,700 DN 150
Yuhan 244,500 UP 5,000
SamsungElec 47,000 UP 500
NHIS 14,500 DN 250
BGF Retail 211,000 UP 4,500
SK Discovery 27,350 DN 650
LS 47,500 DN 1,100
GC Corp 121,500 DN 2,500
GS E&C 40,350 DN 200
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 37,250 DN 650
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 236,500 DN 1,000
KPIC 130,000 DN 3,500
SKCHEM 57,500 DN 500
AK Holdings 44,450 DN 1,150
LOTTE 44,000 DN 350
GS Retail 39,300 DN 200
(MORE)
-
1
(News Focus) Denial of entry casts shadow over BTS' much-celebrated home concerts
-
2
S. Korea to discuss digital tax administration with Latin American countries
-
3
(LEAD) Major labor group warns of general strike following arrest of its chief
-
4
BTS' 'Boy with Luv' music video tops 400 mln YouTube views
-
5
U.S. slightly raises anti-dumping duties on S. Korean hot-rolled steel products
-
1
S. Korean policy lender opens US$2 bln credit line to PetroVietnam
-
2
(LEAD) Kim, Xi reach consensus on 'important issues' through series of summits: KCNA
-
3
BTS' 'Boy with Luv' music video tops 400 mln YouTube views
-
4
Moon's new chief policy secretary says he will focus on job creation, income growth
-
5
(2nd LD) N.K. leader receives personal letter from Trump: KCNA
-
1
Married through mega-hit drama series, Song-Song couple come to much-rumored divorce
-
2
(ROUNDUP) Xi says N. Korea's denuclearization will unchanged, urges resolution to THAAD issue
-
3
Song Hye-kyo, Song Joong-ki taking legal steps for divorce
-
4
(Yonhap Forum) Trump expected to send message to N. Korea in DMZ: S. Korean PM
-
5
(LEAD) Quake of 3.9 magnitude detected in southern N. Korean province