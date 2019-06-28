KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SPC SAMLIP 98,100 DN 1,700
SAMSUNG SDS 215,000 DN 1,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 35,950 0
KUMHOTIRE 3,970 DN 40
Hanchem 79,500 DN 200
DWS 43,050 DN 850
UNID 50,300 0
KEPCO 25,550 DN 100
SamsungSecu 39,100 DN 200
SKTelecom 259,000 UP 1,500
S&T MOTIV 44,600 0
HyundaiElev 90,700 DN 100
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 37,000 DN 700
Hanon Systems 11,650 DN 50
SK 232,000 DN 2,000
DAEKYO 6,270 DN 120
GKL 20,500 0
Handsome 37,000 UP 300
WJ COWAY 77,400 DN 6,500
LOTTE SHOPPING 160,500 0
IBK 14,050 0
KorElecTerm 67,300 DN 700
NamhaeChem 10,800 DN 50
DONGSUH 19,250 DN 50
BGF 7,400 UP 70
SamsungEng 17,150 UP 50
SAMSUNG C&T 95,700 DN 700
PanOcean 4,640 UP 90
SAMSUNG CARD 38,200 DN 450
CheilWorldwide 29,400 UP 600
KT 28,350 UP 250
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL213000 UP5000
LG Uplus 14,500 DN 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 83,600 DN 400
KT&G 98,500 DN 400
DHICO 6,200 DN 400
LG Display 17,850 UP 100
Kangwonland 30,250 DN 450
NAVER 114,000 DN 1,000
Kakao 131,500 0
