KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
NCsoft 477,000 DN 4,000
DSME 32,700 UP 50
DSINFRA 6,220 DN 430
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 18,350 DN 300
CJ CheilJedang 297,000 DN 1,000
DongwonF&B 281,000 DN 5,000
KEPCO KPS 31,250 DN 400
LGH&H 1,313,000 DN 6,000
LGCHEM 354,500 UP 5,000
KEPCO E&C 20,250 DN 400
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 106,000 UP 500
HALLA HOLDINGS 44,150 DN 500
HYUNDAI ROTEM 21,050 DN 250
LGELECTRONICS 79,300 DN 400
Celltrion 205,500 UP 1,500
Huchems 22,000 UP 100
DAEWOONG PHARM 150,000 DN 2,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 82,700 DN 700
KIH 80,700 DN 1,100
LOTTE Himart 43,700 DN 900
GS 51,200 DN 300
CJ CGV 37,600 UP 400
HYUNDAILIVART 17,350 DN 200
LIG Nex1 31,100 DN 1,050
FILA KOREA 76,700 UP 700
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 161,000 DN 2,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 37,400 0
HANWHA LIFE 3,275 DN 45
AMOREPACIFIC 164,500 DN 1,500
LF 23,000 DN 400
FOOSUNG 6,790 DN 180
JW HOLDINGS 6,100 DN 120
SK Innovation 159,000 DN 1,500
POONGSAN 25,900 DN 350
KBFinancialGroup 45,850 UP 100
Hansae 20,950 DN 650
LG HAUSYS 61,500 DN 1,200
Youngone Corp 37,300 DN 400
KOLON IND 42,700 DN 350
HanmiPharm 404,000 DN 7,000
(END)
