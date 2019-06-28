Seoul stocks end lower ahead of Trump-Xi meeting
SEOUL, June 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares ended lower Friday as investors remained cautious ahead of the U.S.-China trade talks Saturday that could provide a pivotal cue for markets. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 3.7 points, or 0.17 percent, to close at 2,130.62. Trade volume was moderate at 530 million shares worth 4.2 trillion won (US$3.6 billion), with losers outnumbering gainers 533 to 269.
All eyes are now on Saturday's planned meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping over bilateral trade issues in Osaka on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit that began Friday and lasts through Sunday.
"Institutional and individual investors offloaded some of their stocks. But their stock selling was limited as they expect at least another cease-fire in the U.S.-China trade talks," Suh Sang-young, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities Co., said.
Large-cap stocks were mixed across the board, with market bellwether Samsung Electronics rising 1.1 percent to 47,000 won and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix falling 1 percent to 69,500 won.
Top carmaker Hyundai Motor declined 0.4 percent to 140,000 won, but No. 2 carmaker Kia Motors gained 0.3 percent to 44,000 won. Leading steelmaker POSCO remained flat at 244,500 won.
The local currency closed at 1,154.7 won against the greenback, up 3.4 won from the previous session's close.
(END)
-
1
(News Focus) Denial of entry casts shadow over BTS' much-celebrated home concerts
-
2
S. Korea to discuss digital tax administration with Latin American countries
-
3
(LEAD) Major labor group warns of general strike following arrest of its chief
-
4
BTS' 'Boy with Luv' music video tops 400 mln YouTube views
-
5
U.S. slightly raises anti-dumping duties on S. Korean hot-rolled steel products
-
1
S. Korean policy lender opens US$2 bln credit line to PetroVietnam
-
2
(LEAD) Kim, Xi reach consensus on 'important issues' through series of summits: KCNA
-
3
BTS' 'Boy with Luv' music video tops 400 mln YouTube views
-
4
Moon's new chief policy secretary says he will focus on job creation, income growth
-
5
(2nd LD) N.K. leader receives personal letter from Trump: KCNA
-
1
Married through mega-hit drama series, Song-Song couple come to much-rumored divorce
-
2
(ROUNDUP) Xi says N. Korea's denuclearization will unchanged, urges resolution to THAAD issue
-
3
Song Hye-kyo, Song Joong-ki taking legal steps for divorce
-
4
(Yonhap Forum) Trump expected to send message to N. Korea in DMZ: S. Korean PM
-
5
(LEAD) Quake of 3.9 magnitude detected in southern N. Korean province