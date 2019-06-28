Court rejects Mercedes-Benz's request to cancel fine
SEOUL, June 28 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean court has rejected Mercedes-Benz's request to cancel billions of won in a penalty imposed on the carmaker for violating emission rules, judicial sources said Friday.
The environment ministry fined the German luxury carmaker's Korean unit about 7.8 billion won (about US$6.5 million) in 2017 for importing and selling 8,246 vehicles in 21 models without obtaining approval for changes in components controlling emissions and noise.
The Seoul Administrative Court ruled against the company in a suit it filed requesting the cancellation of the fine, according to the sources.
In December last year, Mercedes-Benz was also ordered to pay about 2.81 billion won in a fine on the same charges. An appeals court reduced the amount to about 2.7 billion won in April.
