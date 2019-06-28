Call center for Gwangju FINA championships to open
GWANGJU, June 28 (Yonhap) -- The organizing committee of the upcoming FINA World Championships Gwangju 2019 said Friday it will open a call center for domestic and foreign visitors next month.
"The official call center will open on Monday and will last until the end of the championships," the committee said.
People can reach the center at 1588-1055 from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day, it said.
The center will deploy 18 staffers who can speak English, Chinese, Japanese and Spanish as well as Korean, the committee said.
The center will provide information on the event, lodging, transportation, tourism, shopping and subsidiary cultural events to visitors, according to the committee.
The biennial FINA World Championships will take place in Gwangju, 330 kilometers south of Seoul, and the neighboring port city of Yeosu from July 12-28, with some 15,000 athletes and officials from 193 countries to join.
FINA is the French abbreviation of the International Swimming Federation.
(END)
-
1
(News Focus) Denial of entry casts shadow over BTS' much-celebrated home concerts
-
2
S. Korea to discuss digital tax administration with Latin American countries
-
3
(LEAD) Major labor group warns of general strike following arrest of its chief
-
4
BTS' 'Boy with Luv' music video tops 400 mln YouTube views
-
5
U.S. slightly raises anti-dumping duties on S. Korean hot-rolled steel products
-
1
S. Korean policy lender opens US$2 bln credit line to PetroVietnam
-
2
(LEAD) Kim, Xi reach consensus on 'important issues' through series of summits: KCNA
-
3
BTS' 'Boy with Luv' music video tops 400 mln YouTube views
-
4
Moon's new chief policy secretary says he will focus on job creation, income growth
-
5
(2nd LD) N.K. leader receives personal letter from Trump: KCNA
-
1
Married through mega-hit drama series, Song-Song couple come to much-rumored divorce
-
2
(ROUNDUP) Xi says N. Korea's denuclearization will unchanged, urges resolution to THAAD issue
-
3
Song Hye-kyo, Song Joong-ki taking legal steps for divorce
-
4
(Yonhap Forum) Trump expected to send message to N. Korea in DMZ: S. Korean PM
-
5
(LEAD) Quake of 3.9 magnitude detected in southern N. Korean province